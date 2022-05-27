World 100 champion Coleman back up to speed after suspension

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

American sprinter Christian Coleman is steadily getting up to speed after an 18-month ban that knocked him out of the Tokyo Games last summer. This weekend’s Prefontaine Classic will be the first step in what could be a long and fruitful run in Eugene, Oregon, for the 100-meter world champion. The U.S. championships are at the same site next month. He will then defend his title in July during the world outdoor championships in Eugene. It marks the first time the biggest event in track and field outside of the Olympics will be held in the United States.