EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Ejgayehu Taye of Ethiopia bested world record holder Letesenbet Gidey in the 5,000 meters at the Prefontaine Classic. Taye surged on the final lap to win in a meet record and personal best 14 minutes, 12.98 seconds, ahead of fellow Ethiopian Gidney. Taye’s time was the best on American soil and fifth-best ever. Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda won the men’s 5,000 in 12:57.99.