O’s erase 6-run deficit vs Red Sox bullpen, win 12-8

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Santander hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning and also had a two-run homer, helping the Baltimore Orioles overcome a pair of six-run deficits to beat the Boston Red Sox 12-8. Baltimore trailed 8-2 before Jorge Mateo hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and Austin Hays added a two-run shot in the eighth. The Orioles also capitalized on a throwing error by third baseman Rafael Devers for the tying run in the eighth. Santander’s single against Matt Strahm dropped just in front of sliding right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., allowing Cedric Mullins to score.