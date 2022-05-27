Herta walks away from crash during Indianapolis 500 practice

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colton Herta rolled his Indianapolis 500 car end-over-end during the final practice for Sunday’s race. The start driver for Andretti Autosport was uninjured but Friday’s crash destroyed the Andretti Autosport Honda. He will need a backup for Sunday’s race. Herta had also blown an engine in qualifying and will start 25th in whatever car Andretti can get ready for race day. Tony Kanaan and Marcus Ericsson led practice for Chip Ganassi Racing. Pole sitter Scott Dixon was third-fastest and seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson was seventh as Ganassi had four of his cars in the top seven. Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou was 14th and slowest of the Ganassi group.