Colonial lead cut from 8 to 3: Scheffler, Stallings, Hossler

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler is tied for the lead after the second round at Colonial with Scott Stallings and Beau Hossler. A Colonial-record eight players shared the lead after the first round. But it was Scheffler, Stallings and Hossler atop the leaderboard at 9-under 131 after all shot bogey-free rounds Friday. Stallings shot a 64 to share the lead just days after he qualified for the U.S. Open that will be played less than an hour from where he was born in Massachusetts. Dallas-area resident Sheffler and former University of Texas player Beau Hossler both shot 65.