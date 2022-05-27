Chastain wins in wild NASCAR Trucks finish at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ross Chastain, who led for just four laps, got an assist from Grant Enfinger on the final lap to win the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 in double overtime at Charlotte Motor Speedway for his fourth career NASCAR Trucks Series victory. Enfinger finished second, Nemechek third, Eckes came in fourth and Zane Smith, who won Stage 1, was fifth. Ben Rhodes won Stage 2. Carson Hocevar won 57 of the 143 laps but wrecked after touching trucks with Ryan Preece while racing for the lead in the first overtime and finished 16th. Preece came in 16th after pitting with a flat tire. “A dumbass move by myself,” acknowledged the 19-year-old Hocevar.