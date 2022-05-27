Albies’ 2-run double in 7th sends Braves past Marlins 6-4

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies’ bloop double in the seventh inning drove in two runs to give Atlanta the lead, and the Braves recovered after blowing an early three-run advantage, beating the Miami Marlins 6-4. Miami led 4-3 before Ronald Acuña Jr. tied the game with a pinch-hit double down the left-field line off Anthony Bass, driving in Matt Olson. After Anthony Bass walked Dansby Swanson, Albies hit a blooper that fell into shallow left field. As Marlins left fielder Jorge Soler held the ball too long, Acuña easily scored the go-ahead run and Swanson ran through third-base coach Ron Washington’s stop sign to also score.