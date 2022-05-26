Virginia Tech hits six homers, routs Clemson in ACC tourney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Biddison and Carson Jones both hit two of Virginia Tech’s six home runs, combining for nine runs batted and powering top-seeded Virginia Tech to an 18-6 romp over No. 12 seed Clemson during pool play of the ACC Tournament. Virginia Tech (41-11) will close out pool play against No. 8 seed North Carolina in the nightcap on Friday. It didn’t take long for the Hokies to take control, putting on a two-out third-inning power display that wasn’t over until seven runs had scored.