Story’s 7th HR in 7 games helps Red Sox top White Sox 16-7

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Trevor Story kept up his hot hitting with a three-run homer and four RBIs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the White Sox 16-7 to take two of three from Chicago. Story has seven homers and 21 RBIs in his last seven games, raising his season totals to nine homers and 32 RBIs. Alex Verdugo had pair of doubles among four hitsfor Boston, which outscored Chicago 33-13 in the series. The Red Sox opened with a 16-3 win and followed with a 3-1 loss. Kevin Plawecki pinch hit for Story in the ninth and homered off Josh Harrison.