Patrik Schick signs new Leverkusen contract through 2027

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick has signed a contract extension through 2027 with German club Bayer Leverkusen following speculation he could opt for a transfer to the Premier League. Schick scored 24 goals in 27 games as Leverkusen finished third in the Bundesliga this season. His existing contract was due to run until 2025. Schick has 17 goals in 33 games for the Czech Republic and scored five goals at last year’s European Championship.