Mourinho’s 5th European title to ‘remain immortal’ at Roma

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho might be better described as a “Man of the People” now rather than the “Special One.” The Portuguese coach extended his perfect record in European finals to five titles by guiding Roma to the inaugural Europa Conference League trophy. He says bringing Roma its first continental trophy in more than six decades has a different feeling than what he achieved at European powers Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United. Mourinho says “it’s one thing to win when everyone expects you to win” but “it’s entirely different to win things that remain immortal.” He adds that victories like Roma’s 1-0 win over Feyenoord “make you feel truly special.”