TREVISO, Italy (AP) — Belgian rider Dries De Bondt won a four-man sprint to take the last flat stage of the Giro d’Italia in Treviso. Richard Carapaz maintained a three-second lead in the overall standings from Australia’s Jai Hindley. Three stages remain to determine the winner. There are grueling mountain legs on Friday and Saturday followed by a hilly individual time trial that ends the race in Verona on Sunday.