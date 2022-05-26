Skip to Content
Benzema looks to cap great season with 5th European title

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema was in a supporting role to Cristiano Ronaldo the last time he was in a Champions League final. He was just another forward on a Real Madrid team in which Ronaldo attracted most of the attention. It will be a lot different when Benzema takes the field this weekend in the final against Liverpool in suburban Paris. Benzema has gone from one of Ronaldo’s sidekicks to Madrid’s most important player. He could cap his best season ever on Saturday with a fifth Champions League title.

