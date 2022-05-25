With Indianapolis 500 at full throttle, business is booming

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Merchants near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are welcoming a return to full capactiy. Hotels are filling up. It’s a challenge to keep merchandise in stock. Restaurants are bustling with customers. After two years impacted by the pandemic, fans are spending money ahead of Sunday’s Indianapolis 500. Even high gas prices and inflation concerns are not getting in the way of a business boom in Indy.