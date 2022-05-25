Thriving Twins rookie Joe Ryan placed on COVID-19 list

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed starting pitcher Joe Ryan on the COVID-19 injured list. He was scheduled to start on Thursday against Kansas City. The 25-year-old right-hander leads all major league rookies with five wins and 43 1/3 innings. He’s second among rookies with 42 strikeouts. The Twins will fill Ryan’s place in the rotation with Devin Smeltzer. The left-hander was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul. He pitched last Friday. He was sent down to make room for the return of Bailey Ober from the injured list.