PGA champ Thomas not alone in going to Colonial from Tulsa

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Justin Thomas wasn’t alone making the 300-mile south trip to Colonial after he won the PGA Championship and became a two-time major champion. Seven of the top-10 finishers last weekend at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are now at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge that tees off Thursday. That includes PGA Championship runner-up Will Zalatoris after the three-hole aggregate playoff. Mito Pereira is also there after his 72nd-hole double bogey knocked him out of the lead and kept him from making the playoff. Six of the world’s top 10 golfers are at Colonial.