Packers’ Love aims to capitalize on offseason opportunities

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love acknowledges having mixed emotions when he learned Aaron Rodgers was returning for an 18th season with the Green Bay Packers. Love said he was “super happy” for his teammate while realizing that it likely meant at least another year of watching from the sideline. Love gets to experience a small taste of what it’s like to be a starting quarterback for now. Love is getting the majority of first-team reps with Rodgers among several notable Packers veterans sitting out voluntary organized team activities this week.