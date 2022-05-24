Tokyo a candidate for track and field world championships

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — The new Tokyo stadium that was the centerpiece of last year’s Olympics is being looked at as a venue for track and field’s world championships. An inspection team from World Athletics is in the Japanese capital this week. Sebastian Coe, the head of World Athletics, has said that he hoped to bring the championships to the city. Eugene, Oregon is the venue in July for the next World Championships, which were postponed from 2021. Budapest, Hungary, is set for 2023. The venues for 2025 and 2027 are undecided with Tokyo, Kenya’s capital Nairobi and Australia having expressed interest.