Powers propels Lynx to 84-78 victory over Liberty

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aerial Powers scored 18 points, 12 of them at the free-throw line, and the Minnesota Lynx held off the New York Liberty 84-78. Powers added nine rebounds and two blocks for Minnesota (2-6). Kayla McBride scored 15 points and made four free throws in the final 15.9 seconds to preserve the victory. Sylvia Fowles finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Moriah Jefferson scored 12. The Lynx outscored New York 27-13 at the foul line and picked up their first home win in their third try. Natasha Howard had 23 points to lead the Liberty (1-5).