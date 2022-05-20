Windy Indy: Speeds hit 243 mph as weather disrupts 500 prep

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — It was a challenging “Fast Friday” at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with serious wind disrupting practice for the Indy 500. Wind gusts were measured at 41 mph and the sustained wind was around 25 mph. Teams were given a horsepower boost to prepare for two days of weekend qualifying and Conor Daly maxed out at 243.724 mph. Two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato had the fastest lap for the third consecutive session at 232.789 mph. Rain is expected at the speedway on Saturday and IndyCar has already adjusted its schedule. Should all 33 cars not get a chance to qualify, nothing Saturday will count.