Ryu sharp in 1st win of year, Blue Jays beat Votto, Reds 2-1

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six shutout innings to earn his first victory of the season, and the Blue Jays held Reds star Joey Votto in check in his return from COVID-19 as Toronto beat Cincinnati 2-1. Making his fourth start of the season and his second after being activated off the injured list because of a sore forearm, Ryu allowed six hits, including five doubles, walked none and struck out three. Playing a series in his Canadian hometown for the fourth time, and the first since 2017, Votto went 1 for 4 with a double.