Real Madrid held by Betis before Champions League final

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid’s regular starters have been held by Real Betis to 0-0 in the team’s last match before the Champions League final. Madrid began with the team that is expected to face Liverpool on May 28 in Paris, where it will try to win a record-extending 14th European title. Madrid won the Spanish league weeks ago and coach Carlo Ancelotti had been rotating the squad, but he put his best on the field against Betis to fine-tune them ahead of the trip to France next week.