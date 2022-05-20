Skip to Content
Pérez throws 1st shutout since 2014, Texas blanks Astros 3-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Martín Pérez pitched his first shutout since 2014, scattering seven singles as the Texas Rangers beat Houston 3-0, ending the Astros’ nine-game home winning streak. It was the first complete-game shutout for Texas since Kyle Gibson beat the Astros 1-0 on Sept. 16, 2020. Pérez struck out five, walked one and threw 108 pitches. The 31-year-old lefty won his third straight start and has a 1.64 ERA in eight outings this season. Pérez last threw a shutout on April 23, 2014, against Oakland. The Rangers snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Astros in Houston, winning for the first time at Minute Maid Park since Sept. 16, 2020.

