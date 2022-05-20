Oilers rally past Flames 5-3 in Game 2 to even series

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman scored the go-ahead short-handed goal midway through the third period and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 5-3, evening the second-round series at one game apiece. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, becoming the fastest active player to reach 20 points (six goals, 14 assists in nine games) in a single postseason, and fastest among any player since Mario Lemieux in 1992. Leon Draisaitl and defenseman Duncan Keith each had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard also scored for Edmonton. Mike Smith made 37 saves for the win and assisted on Draisaitl’s insurance goal. Michael Stone, Brett Ritchie and Tyler Toffoli scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists and Jacob Markstrom stopped 35 shots.