IOC reveals more talks with Peng Shuai, plans Europe visit

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has continued to speak with Olympic officials since the Beijing Winter Games. IOC president Thomas Bach says Peng wants to visit Europe soon though COVID-19 outbreaks in China could complicate travel plans. The fallout from Peng’s allegations last November of being sexually assaulted by a Chinese Communist Party official was a serious distraction for Olympic organizers in February. Peng’s interview with a French journalist in Beijing to retract her own claims and later visits to watch medal events including with Bach did not erase all doubts about her personal safety.