Published 4:03 PM

INDY DAY 4: Sato delivers statement with fast lap in wind

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato has been the fastest driver at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Even in Friday’s incredibly gusty wind. The Japanese driver shot to the top of the speed charts late in the last six-hour practice session before qualifications begin Saturday with a top lap of 232.789 mph. Pole qualifying for the May 29 race will be held Sunday on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval.

The Associated Press

