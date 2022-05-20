Avs seek answers after Blues make right moves, tie series

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

The St. Louis Blues made all the right moves against Colorado to tie the second-round series at a game apiece. The Blues shuffled their lines to generate more offense and clogged up the middle to frustrate Colorado’s fast flyers. It’s now Colorado’s move as the series shifts to St. Louis for Game 3 on Saturday night. Everything’s on the table, too, from line changes to swapping out players. The big thing is to create more space for Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar to work. That and trying to figure out Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.