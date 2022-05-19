Lawmakers want Ohio State’s 2010 football season restored

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House lawmakers have approved a symbolic resolution calling for the restoration of the Ohio State University’s football team’s 2010 season that was vacated after a memorabilia-for-cash scandal. The resolution sponsored by Rep. Brian Stewart, an Ohio State graduate, calls on the NCAA to reinstate the team’s 2010 record and wins. The season was vacated following revelations that players in 2009 and 2010 accepted cash and free or discounted tattoos from a Columbus tattoo parlor owner and also traded memorabilia like championship rings for cash. Stewart notes that the NCAA now allows players to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness.