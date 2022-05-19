Famed racing sailboat reportedly attacked off war-torn Yemen

By JON GAMBRELL and ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Officials say that a Hong Kong-flagged sailboat is reported to have come under attack off the coast of war-torn Yemen, though the circumstances of the incident remain unclear. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations group said the attack on Thursday happened off Hodeida, a contested port city amid Yemen’s yearslong civil war. It said an investigation was ongoing into the incident, without elaborating. Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm, told The Associated Press that the vessel involved was the Lakota, a 62-foot, or 19-meter, sailboat flagged out of Hong Kong. Dryad said that those on board were sailing into international water and were reportedly safe. The Lakota has led its skippers to win multiple sailing races around the world.