Seville on alert as fans arrive for Europa League final

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — More than 5,000 police officers and security personnel are on high alert in Seville as the Spanish city braces for the throngs of Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt fans arriving for the Europa League final. Streets are being closed, barriers are being erected around monuments and security has been heightened in subway stations and at the city’s main squares to try to maintain order as more than 50,000 Scottish and German fans are expected in the city ahead of Wednesday’s match. Both clubs are hoping to end decades of European despair by winning the final of the second-tier continental competition at Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.