Bonner scores 16 in debut as Sun beats Liberty 92-65

NEW YORK (AP) — DeWanna Bonner made her season debut for Connecticut and scored 12 of her 16 points in the decisive first half and the Sun beat the New York Liberty 92-65. Natasha Heideman had a season-high 15 points, Brionna Jones scored 14, Jonquel Jones 13 and Alyssa Thomas had 12 points and four steals. Courtney Williams, who also sat out the first two games (suspension), had four points on 1-of-4 shooting with 18 minutes. Betnijah Laney led New York (1-4) with 16 points. The Liberty, who have lost four in a row since beating Connecticut 81-79 in the season opener, committed 29 turnovers. New York set its franchise’s single-game record for turnovers with 30 against the Phoenix Mercury in 1998 and had 29 turnovers against the Los Angeles Sparks last June.