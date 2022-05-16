Roughriders cancel practices as CFL work stoppage continues

TORONTO (AP) — The Saskatchewan Roughriders became the fourth Canadian Football League team to cancel training-camp practices after the league and its players broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement. The Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts canceled practices on Sunday, a day after negotiations halted, putting players on seven of the league’s nine teams in a legal strike position. Players for the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks won’t be in a legal strike position until later this week under Alberta’s labor laws. Hamilton players planned to stand outside the team’s stadium in a show of unity on Tuesday.