Fowler back home in Oklahoma still trying to find his form

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Rickie Fowler returns to the PGA Championship looking for the form that once took him as high as No 4 in the world rankings. And he’s back at Southern Hills in Tulsa where got to play some rounds as a college All-American at Oklahoma State. But Fowler’s sweet and easy smile and sense of nostalgia will only go so far. It won’t find the fairways or roll the putts. Fowler’s game of late has left him winless since 2019 and in danger of falling out of the top 150 for the first time since he was a rookie in 2011.