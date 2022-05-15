Swelling around Kuemper’s eye subsides, prepares for Blues

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Nearly a week later and the swelling around Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper’s right eye has subsided. He knows it could’ve been worse after the stick blade of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper’s mask and poked him around the eyelid during Game 3 on May 7. It’s the second time an inadvertent stick has caught Kuemper through his mask over his NHL career. Kuemper will be back in net when the Avalanche begin their second-round series against St. Louis. It’s the second time a stick has caught Kuemper through his mask over his NHL career. He has no plans on changing his goalie mask.