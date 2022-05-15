Skip to Content
Panarin lifts Rangers past Penguins 4-3 in OT in Game 7

By VIN A. CHERWOO
NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. Evan Rodrigues had a goal and an assist and Jake Guentzel and Danton Heinen also scored for the Penguins, who were ousted in the first playoff series for the fourth straight year.

