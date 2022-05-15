IndyCar’s aeroscreen gets mixed reviews in 1st rain test

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar officials will spend the next few days collecting information and gathering advice about improving aeroscreen visibility for races held in the rain. Many drivers complained Saturday that they struggled to see other cars late in the IndyCar Grand Prix — even though each has flashing red lights. It was the most intense rainfall the series has competed in since 2018. Race runner-up Simon Pagenaud suggested adding a windshield wiper to the cars. Frye said series officials also will look into whether the use or non-use of tear-off covers by teams could have played a part Saturday.