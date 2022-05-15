Game 7s go to OT on same day for 2nd time in NHL history

The first-round elimination games between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers and Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames went to overtime. It marked just the second time in league history multiple Game 7s needed extra time on the same day. The Rangers beat the Penguins 4-3 on Sunday night, while the Flames topped the Stars 3-2. The Stars were involved the last time, too, on April 29, 1997. Todd Marchant led Edmonton past Dallas 4-3. Also that day, Buffalo’s Derek Plante lifted the Sabres past the Ottawa Senators 3-2.