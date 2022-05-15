Chapman error sets up Rays’ big inning in 3-0 win over Jays

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman’s throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0. Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win. Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts. Chapman, a three-time Gold Glove-winning third baseman, threw wildly to second base with one out in the sixth, enabling Brandon Lowe to score.