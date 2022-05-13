Wild face offseason after yet another early ouster

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

The Minnesota Wild are once again taking the empty achievement of a stellar regular season into the summer. The early exit from the Stanley Cup playoffs is an exasperatingly familiar experience for one of the NHL’s strongest fan bases. The Wild lost in six games in the first round to the St. Louis Blues despite having the extra home game. They haven’t advanced in the playoffs since 2015. General manager Bill Guerin faces several difficult decisions trying to build the roster around star Kirill Kaprizov.