Lions sign DE Aidan Hutchinson to $35.7 million, 4-year deal

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions signed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a $35.7 million, four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season on Friday. Hutchinson’s fully guaranteed deal includes a $23.15 million signing bonus, according to agent Mike McCartney. Detroit drafted the former Michigan star with the No. 2 pick overall last month. The Lions also announced they signed former Alabama receiver Jameson Williams and 12 undrafted free agents. The Lions kicked off a three-day rookie minicamp on Friday.