Auckland to host Women’s World Cup draw in October

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be held on Oct. 22 in Auckland, New Zealand. The draw will determine the groups for the preliminary stage of soccer’s premier women’s event that is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. It include an expanded field of 32 teams. The draw will be televised internationally and showcase the host cities for matches in both countries. The World Cup is set to open next year on July 20 at Eden Park in Auckland. Sydney will host the final a month later.