Chelsea tops UEFA prize money list with $126M last season

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Champions League winner Chelsea earned nearly 120 million euros ($126.5 million) from UEFA last season, topping the prize money list for European clubs. That was just ahead of beaten finalist Manchester City, which received just over 119 million euros ($125.6 million) from a total fund of nearly 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) shared by the 32 Champions League clubs. Europa League winner Villarreal earned $35 million from that competition. Chelsea’s total was at least 35 million euros ($37 million) more than Barcelona and Juventus, who lost in the round of 16 and then helped in the failed attempt to launch a Super League.