Celtic reclaims Scottish league title from Rangers

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic has reclaimed the Scottish league title from fierce rival Rangers after drawing 1-1 against Dundee United. It is a 10th Scottish Premiership title in 11 years for Celtic, its only blot in more than a decade of dominance coming last year when Rangers won the league under then-coach Steven Gerrard. Celtic only needed a point at Tannadice to take an unassailable lead over second-place Rangers. The team managed by Australian coach Ange Postecoglou can celebrate the championship in front of its own fans on Saturday, with Celtic hosting Motherwell on the final day of the season.