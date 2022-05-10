Astros’ Verlander loses no-hit bid with 1 out in 8th

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander lost a no-hit bid with one out in the eighth inning when the Minnesota Twins’ Gio Urshela lined a clean single to right field. Verlander was five outs away from completing his fourth no-hitter when Urshela poked his 84th pitch into the outfield. The 39-year-old’s previous no-hitter came in 2019 against Toronto, and he also threw two with the Detroit Tigers. Nolan Ryan holds the major league record with seven no-hitters. Sandy Koufax ranks second with four. Verlander was perfect through four innings before allowing a leadoff walk to Jorge Polanco in the fifth.