Klopp laughs off Guardiola barbs as heat-of-moment comments

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has laughed off some barbs from counterpart Pep Guardiola that have inflamed the Premier League title race and says they are heat-of-the-moment comments likely fueled by Manchester City’s painful elimination from the Champions League. Guardiola said in an outburst after City’s 5-0 win over Newcastle that “everyone in the country” supports Liverpool and pointed out that the Reds have only won the Premier League once in 30 years despite having a strong record in the Champions League. Klopp didn’t appear in a mood to fight back and laughed as Guardiola’s words were read to him.