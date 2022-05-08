Toro, France rally Mariners past Rays 2-1 to stop slide

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a tying homer in the ninth inning, Ty France singled home the winning run in the 10th and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 to snap a six-game losing streak. Manuel Margot hit his third home run of the series for the Rays, who had won six straight overall and eight in a row on the road. Tampa Bay appeared headed to a four-game sweep before Toro connected off Andrew Kittredge with one out in the bottom of the ninth for his fourth home run. Kittredge was trying for a two-inning save. Prized prospect George Kirby pitched six shutout innings in his major league debut for the Mariners, who had lost 10 of 11.