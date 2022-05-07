Alcaraz beats Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal one day. Novak Djokovic the other. The list of victims of Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz keeps growing. And so does the hype over tennis’ newest sensation. The 19-year-old Alcaraz rallies to beat top-ranked Djokovic 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5) in more than 3 1/2 hours to reach the Madrid Open final. He defeated his idol Nadal in the quarterfinals on Friday. Alcaraz converted on his third match point to clinch the victory in front of raucous home support on the Caja Mágica center court. A win on Sunday will give Alcaraz his fourth title this season, the most of any player.