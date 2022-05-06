Glass falls on NHL official working Bruins penalty box

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins’ playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes was delayed for about seven minutes when a section of the glass fell on an NHL official working the penalty box. Play was whistled dead with 5:07 left in the second period and medical staff ran across the ice to tend to the official. He was not immediately identified. He was taken off on a stretcher and given a cheer by the Boston fans. The glass separated the Boston penalty box from the stands. Play resumed with a police officer in the stands to maintain a barrier.