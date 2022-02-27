Skip to Content
Sorokin’s 5th shutout leads Islanders to 4-0 win over Ducks

By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Casey Cizikas had a goal and an assist, Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-0. Noah Dobson, Andy Greene and Kieffer Bellows also scored for the Islanders, who bounced back from a 5-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Anthony Stolarz allowed four goals on 22 shots for the Ducks, who were held scoreless for the fourth time.

