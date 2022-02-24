9th Circuit cancels hearing after women, US Soccer settle

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals canceled a March 7 hearing in Pasadena on the attempt by American female players to reinstate their equal pay case against the U.S. Soccer Federation following a settlement agreement contingent on a new labor contract. In announcing the cancellation, the court revealed for the first time the three judges assigned to the panel hearing the case: Circuit Judges Kim McLane Wardlaw, an appoinee of President Bill Cinton; Andrew D. Hurwitz, an appointee of President Barack Obama; and Chief U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, who is based in Houston and is sitting by designation.